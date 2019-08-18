'Good Boys' is No. 1, ends a drought for R-rated comedies

This image provided by Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. shows Viveik Kalra in a scene from âBlinded by the Light,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release in which Kalra plays Javed, a Pakistani-British teen whose life is transformed when a friend introduces him to Bruce Springsteenâs music in 1987 Britain. (Nick Wall/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via AP) Associated Press

This image provided by Sony Pictures shows Red (Jason Sudeikis), left, and Leonard (Bill Hader) in Columbia Pictures and Rovio Animations' Angry Birds 2. It's hard to have huge expectations for a movie called "The Angry Birds Movie 2." After all, it's not even a movie based on a smartphone game. It's a SEQUEL to a movie based on a smartphone game. But now that we've established that nobody's expecting Ingmar Bergman here, let's offer up some praise for this sequel-to-a-movie-based-on-a-smartphone-game, for finding a way to actually improve on the 2016 original in a way that's clever but not snarky, sweet but not syrupy. (Sony Pictures via AP) Associated Press

Jacob Tremblay, from left, Brady Noon and Keith L. Williams arrive at the premiere of "Good Boys" on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Jacob Tremblay, from left, as Max, Keith L. Williams as Lucas and Brady Noon as Thor in the film, "Good Boys," written by Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky and directed by Stupnitsky. (Ed Araquel/Universal Pictures via AP) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The raunchy coming-of-age tale about a trio of 12-year-olds "Good Boys" is the first R-rated comedy in the last three years to open No. 1 at the box office.

"Good Boys" surpassed expectations to debut with $21 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. Not since Melissa McCarthy's "The Boss" came in No. 1 in April 2016 has an R-rated comedy topped the North American box office.

The weekend's other new films struggled. "The Angry Birds Movie 2" opened with $10.5 million and "47 Meters Down Uncaged" debuted with $9 million. The Bruce Springsteen-inspired "Blinded by the Light" took in $4.5 million.

"Good Boys" usurped the top spot from the "Fast & Furious" spinoff "Hobbs and Shaw." It slid to second with $14.1 million in its third weekend.