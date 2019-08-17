Real Madrid opens Spanish league with 3-1 win over Celta

Real Madrid's Luka Modric reacts after receiving a red card by the referee during La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the BalaÃ­dos Stadium in Vigo, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with Sergio Ramos during La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the BalaÃ­dos Stadium in Vigo, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, centre front, celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's second goal during La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the BalaÃ­dos Stadium in Vigo, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane gives orders from the touchline during La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the BalaÃ­dos Stadium in Vigo, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring the opening goal during La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the BalaÃ­dos Stadium in Vigo, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, centre, shoots during La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the BalaÃ­dos Stadium in Vigo, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale gestures during La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the BalaÃ­dos Stadium in Vigo, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the BalaÃ­dos Stadium in Vigo, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez, centre, jumps for the ball with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos during La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the BalaÃ­dos Stadium in Vigo, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the BalaÃ­dos Stadium in Vigo, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale jumps to control the ball during La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the BalaÃ­dos Stadium in Vigo, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Associated Press

MADRID -- Karim Benzema scored a goal and set up another as Real Madrid began its Spanish league campaign with a comfortable 3-1 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Toni Kroos and Lucas VÃ¡zquez also scored, as Madrid played most of the second half with 10 men following a red card to Luka Modric.

Madrid was without new signing Eden Hazard because of an injury, and it was Gareth Bale - who many thought would be gone from the squad by now - who helped add the spark Madrid needed.

Madrid's attempts to transfer Bale failed and coach Zinedine Zidane started the Wales forward at BalaÃ­dos Stadium. He was the team's best player in the first half, setting up Benzema's opening goal in the 12th minute with a perfectly timed low cross in front of the goal.

It was Madrid's first away win since Zidane returned as coach late last season. The Spanish powerhouse is trying to rebound from one of its worst campaigns in decades, when it was out of title contention several weeks before the end of last season.

"It was important to get off to a good start," Zidane said. "I'm happy with what I've seen today. It was great to get the three points in a difficult away match like this. We leave with a good feeling."

Celta thought it equalized just before halftime, but the goal by Brais MÃ©ndez after a defensive mistake by Real Madrid defender Ãlvaro Odriozola was called off for offside after video review.

Iago Aspas came closest to scoring for Celta. The Spain striker was key last season as Vigo barely escaped relegation.

Modric was sent off after video review showed he fouled an opponent from behind.

Five minutes later, Kroos added to Madrid's lead with a superb long-range shot into the top corner.

Substitute VÃ¡zquez sealed the victory in the 80th after a pass by Benzema following a nifty spin move by the French striker outside the area.

