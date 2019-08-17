 

'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' animator Richard Williams dies

 
By RAPHAEL SATTER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/17/2019 10:02 AM

LONDON -- Richard Williams, an Oscar-winning animator whose work on the bouncing cartoon bunny in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" helped blur the boundaries between the animated world and our own, has died in England. He was 86.

Williams had cancer but he "was still animating and writing till the day he died," according to his daughter Natasha Sutton Williams.

Williams' career straddled the "Golden Age of Animation," which petered out between the 1950s and 1960s, and the rise of computer-assisted animation in the 1990s.

His best-known work remains as director of animation for "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," a 1988 film that married live action cinema and cartoons from all eras.

Williams is survived by his wife and longtime collaborator, Imogen Sutton, their two children, and four children from two previous marriages.

