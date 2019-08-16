 

Guard Westerman leaves Bengals in latest line setback

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/16/2019 6:17 PM

CINCINNATI -- Guard Christian Westerman has left the Bengals to ponder his future, another setback to an offensive line depleted by injuries and retirements.

Westerman was placed on an exempt list Friday but could return. The fourth-year veteran has played in 16 games, starting two. He was part of a four-man competition to replace starting left guard Clint Boling, who retired shortly before camp started because of a blood clot.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Reserve tackle Kent Perkins also retired earlier this month.

The Bengals thought they'd fixed their longstanding line problems by drafting left tackle Jonah Williams in the first round and installing him as the starter. He suffered a shoulder injury during workouts that will cost him his rookie season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 