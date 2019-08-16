NYC subway station evacuated after suspicious package report
Posted8/16/2019 7:00 AM
NEW YORK -- Police say a major lower Manhattan subway station has been evacuated after a report of a suspicious device.
Police are at the Fulton Street station investigating the possible find at the line that carries No. 2 and 3 trains. Authorities were called around 7 a.m. Friday.
There are no reports of injuries.
The station is a busy transit hub a few blocks from the World Trade Center.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.