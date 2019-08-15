Walmart powers through 2Q

FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart Inc. reports financial results Thursday, Aug. 15. Associated Press

FILE - In this April 24, 2019, file photo a Walmart associate works at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Levittown, N.Y. Walmart Inc. reports financial results Thursday, Aug. 15. Associated Press

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart is raising its annual outlook after the world's largest retailer reported strong second-quarter results.

Stores opened at least a year rose 2.8%, its 20th consecutive quarter in the positive direction.

U.S. online sales increased 37%, driven by groceries.

Walmart Inc. on Thursday reported quarterly profit of $3.61 billion, or $1.26 per share, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. Per-share earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.27. That's a nickel better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $130.38 billion.

Shares of Walmart Inc. are up 5% before the opening bell.

