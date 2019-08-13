Vargas scheduled to start for Philadelphia against Chicago

Chicago Cubs (64-54, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (60-58, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jose Quintana (10-7, 4.23 ERA) Phillies: Jason Vargas (6-6, 4.09 ERA)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Chicago will play at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday.

The Phillies are 34-26 on their home turf. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Aaron Nola leads them with a mark of 10.1.

The Cubs are 23-35 in road games. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .329 is fourth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the lineup with an OBP of .392.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Bruce leads the Phillies with 24 home runs and is slugging .540. Scott Kingery is 9-for-34 with five doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 64 extra base hits and is batting .289. Nicholas Castellanos is 16-for-43 with six doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .310 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Jay Bruce: (hip).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: (pectoral), Craig Kimbrel: (knee), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Steve Cishek: (hip), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.