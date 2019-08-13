 

Brown returns to Raiders after absence for feet, helmet

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
By JOSH DUBOW
Updated 8/13/2019 2:09 PM

NAPA, Calif. -- Antonio Brown has returned to the Oakland Raiders training camp facility after missing time to see a specialist for his frostbitten feet and losing a grievance with the NFL over the use of a helmet.

Brown walked on the field surrounded by cameras late in practice Tuesday and greeted his teammates for the first time since leaving the team about a week ago.

Brown says he has been meeting with a foot specialist to get healthy from frostbite and blisters that came while getting cryotherapy treatment in France. Brown has also been fighting with the NFL over his helmet, which is no longer certified for practice or games.

Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, says they have found a new helmet and are waiting to get it certified for use.

Brown says he has no timeline for when he will be able to return to practice but coach Jon Gruden says he expects him to be ready to play the season opener Sept. 9 against Denver.

