 

UK court to hear bid to stop no-deal Brexit next month

  • Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a roundtable to improve the criminal justice system, at 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP)

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a roundtable to improve the criminal justice system, at 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted8/13/2019 7:00 AM

LONDON -- A British judge has set a hearing for next month for an attempt by opposition lawmakers to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from suspending Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

More than 70 parliamentarians argue that sending lawmakers home before the scheduled Oct. 31 Brexit date would be "unlawful and unconstitutional."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

On Tuesday, at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Judge Raymond Doherty said a substantive hearing should take place Sept. 6.

Johnson says Britain will leave the European Union on Oct. 31, with or without a divorce deal. Britain's Parliament has rejected the existing agreement and the EU refuses to renegotiate, so a no-deal Brexit looks increasingly likely, despite fears it could cause economic turmoil.

Lawmakers are expected to try to block a no-deal departure this fall.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 