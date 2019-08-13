 

Indiana man charged after shots fired at Chicago hospital

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/13/2019 2:54 PM

CHICAGO -- An Indiana man with a history of gun convictions has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after authorities say he opened fire at a Chicago hospital.

In a criminal complaint released Tuesday, the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago says 40-year-old Bernard Harvey Jr. is accused of entering the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center on Monday armed with a semi-automatic rifle that had been reported stolen in Indianapolis where he lives.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The complaint says police responded to the hospital on Chicago's West Side after receiving reports of a man firing a gun and arrested Harvey in the hospital's atrium. No one was injured.

Police later recovered six shell casings outside the hospital and one near an entrance, and found bullet holes in a hospital ceiling and the entrance door.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 