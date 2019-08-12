Browns DE Thomas suffers neck injury in practice,

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns defensive end Chad Thomas sustained a neck injury in practice Monday and is undergoing further tests at a hospital.

Thomas was immobilized on a backboard for precaution and carted off the field after getting injured. The team said he had feeling and movement in all his extremities. Thomas was taken to University Hospitals for more testing and examination.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Browns first-year coach Freddie Kitchens said Thomas absorbed a hit in the neck and shoulder area. He was treated on the field by Cleveland's medical personnel before being taken away by ambulance.

A third-round pick in 2018 out of Miami, Thomas appeared in four games for the Browns last season. The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder was expected to be in Cleveland's defensive line rotation this season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL