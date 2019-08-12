 

Southern Indiana REMC gets $15.5M federal loan for upgrades

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted8/12/2019 7:00 AM

CORYDON, Ind. -- A southern Indiana REMC is receiving a $15.5 million federal loan to upgrade its network.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that Corydon-based Harrison REMC will use the financing to connect 1,445 new consumers, build 78 new miles (126 new kilometers) of distribution lines and improve 122 miles (196 kilometers) of distribution lines. The loan includes $1.1 million to finance smart grid technologies that improve system operations and monitor grid security.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Harrison REMC serves about 23,000 consumers over nearly 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) of lines in Harrison, Floyd, Crawford, Clark and Washington counties.

The loan is among $181 million in financing the USDA is making to upgrade rural electric systems in 10 states.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 