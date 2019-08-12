 

Indiana Guard chief resigns days after civil suit's filing

 
Associated Press
Updated 8/12/2019 12:52 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- The leader of the Indiana National Guard is resigning days after a former contract worker accused him of retaliating against her for reporting his alleged affair with a subordinate.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Monday that Maj. Gen. Courtney Carr, the Indiana National Guard's adjutant general, submitted his resignation letter Saturday at the governor's "recommendation."

Holcomb says Carr's resignation is effective Friday. The governor said he's thanked Carr, who became the guard's leader in 2015, "for his service to our state and country."

Carr's resignation comes after Shari McLaughlin filed a civil lawsuit in Marion County Superior Court on Aug. 1 against Carr.

McLaughlin's suit alleges that after she reported Carr's alleged affair with a subordinate, she was retaliated against with false accusations and intimidation. She resigned last year.

