New Bills CB Captain Munnerlyn eager to face Panthers

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Carolina Panthers defensive back Captain Munnerlyn appears before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Cut by the Panthers in February, Munnerlyn has finally landed a job upon signing with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Newly signed Bills cornerback Captain Munnerlyn vows his former team is going to get an earful with Buffalo preparing to hold joint practices with the Panthers in South Carolina this week.

The 10-year veteran, who signed with Buffalo on Saturday, said he's still stung by the Panthers' decision to release him in February. Munnerlyn looked ahead to the joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday and says "there's going to be a lot of trash-talking, and I'll probably be doing a lot of it."

The teams are then scheduled to play a preseason game at Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday.

The Bills turned to Munnerlyn to compete for a backup spot to replace E.J. Gaines, who was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a core muscle injury in practice Aug. 4.

Munnerlyn landed on a team with numerous familiar faces. They include head coach Sean McDermott, who previously served as the Panthers defensive coordinator during the final three seasons of Munnerlyn's first stint in Carolina.

