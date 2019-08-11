 

Vikings acquire kicker Kaare Vedvik from Ravens

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By BRIAN HALL
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/11/2019 2:28 PM

EAGAN, Minn. -- Looking for solutions for their longtime kicking issues, the Minnesota Vikings traded for Kaare Vedvik from the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Vedvik has kicked and punted for Baltimore, which was set at the position with standouts Justin Tucker and Sam Koch.

Vedvik spent the entire 2018 season on the non-football injury list for Baltimore after he was assaulted and suffered injuries. He was 4 for 4 on field goals and converted two extra-point attempts in the Ravens first preseason game, while punting twice for a 55.5-yard average.

Minnesota has veteran kicker Dan Bailey, who missed seven field-goal attempts last season with a career-worst 75 percent conversation rate, and punter Matt Wile in training camp.

