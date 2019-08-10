India to bring in food supplies to Kashmir as curfew stays

Pakistani radical cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi addresses a rally against India in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Thousands of activists held peaceful rallies across Pakistan to condemn India and its decisions on Kashmir. Associated Press

Supporters of Pakistani Islamic radical party rally against India in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Thousands of activists held peaceful rallies across Pakistan to condemn India and its decisions on Kashmir. Associated Press

A Kashmiri prepares to catch a stone during an anti-India protest Srinagar, India, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The predominantly Muslim area has been under an unprecedented security lockdown and near-total communications blackout to prevent unrest and protests after India's Hindu nationalist-led government said Monday it was revoking Kashmirâs special constitutional status and downgrading its statehood. Associated Press

Pakistan Rangers soldiers face Indian Border Security Force soldiers at a daily closing ceremony on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. About 8,000 supporters of a Pakistani Islamist party are marching toward the Indian embassy in Islamabad to denounce New Delhi's actions to change the special status of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. Both Pakistan and India claim all of Kashmir. Tensions have soared this week after India downgraded the Muslim-majority region's status from statehood to a territory. Associated Press

A Kashmiri protester drags an advertisement hoarding to be used as a shield during an anti-India protest Srinagar, India, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The predominantly Muslim area has been under an unprecedented security lockdown and near-total communications blackout to prevent unrest and protests after India's Hindu nationalist-led government said Monday it was revoking Kashmirâs special constitutional status and downgrading its statehood. Associated Press

NEW DELHI -- Authorities enforcing a strict curfew in Indian-administered Kashmir say they will bring in trucks of essential supplies for an Islamic festival next week, as the divided Himalayan region remains in a lockdown following India's decision to strip it of its constitutional autonomy.

The indefinite curfew was briefly eased on Friday for weekly Muslim prayers in some parts of Srinagar, the region's main city, but thousands of residents are still forced to stay indoors with shops and most health clinics closed. All communications and the internet remain cut off.

The top administrative official, Baseer Khan, says essential commodities including food, grains and meat will be delivered to different parts of the region ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha on Monday.