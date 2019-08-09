 

Duke WR Bobo out indefinitely with broken collarbone

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/9/2019 1:55 PM

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke receiver Jake Bobo is out indefinitely with a broken clavicle.

Team spokesman Art Chase said Bobo had surgery Friday, a day after he broke his right collarbone during practice.

Bobo had 10 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown last season, and was a projected starter for a Duke team that lost its top four receivers from last season.

