Painful calf will continue to keep Luck on Colts' sideline
Updated 8/9/2019 1:56 PM
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is expected to miss three more practices with a strained left calf.
He hasn't been on the field since July 28. He also missed the team's offseason workouts because of the injury.
Coach Frank Reich says although Luck is progressing, he still has pain in the calf and the Colts don't want to risk aggravating the injury by putting Luck back on the field too soon. Luck has been doing individual work and running the Colts' walkthrough drills.
Reich also announced kicker Adam Vinatieri missed Thursday night's preseason opener because of a "knee issue." Reich says it shouldn't be a long-term problem.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.