Trump defends Hamptons fundraiser billionaire host
Updated 8/9/2019 12:02 PM
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- President Donald Trump is attending a pair of fundraisers Friday in the Hamptons amid increased scrutiny of the high-dollar donors helping to finance his reelection campaign.
Among them is Stephen Ross, the real estate developer whose Related Companies owns Equinox and SoulCycle , who is hosting one of the events. He is also the majority owner of the Miami Dolphins.
Trump is praising Ross as a "great friend" and "very successful guy," and is insisting the scrutiny will actually be positive. He says, "The controversy makes Steve Ross hotter."
Trump said he is expecting to raise between $11 million and $12 million Friday afternoon. He'll then be heading to New Jersey for summer vacation at his Bedminster golf course.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.