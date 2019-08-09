 

Trump defends Hamptons fundraiser billionaire host

  • President Donald Trump, right, greets Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., center, and his wife Diana Zeldin, left, after arriving at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Trump is in the Hamptons to attend a pair of fundraisers before heading to his golf club in New Jersey for vacation.

    President Donald Trump, right, greets Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., center, and his wife Diana Zeldin, left, after arriving at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Trump is in the Hamptons to attend a pair of fundraisers before heading to his golf club in New Jersey for vacation. Associated Press

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., greets people at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, after arriving via Air Force One with President Donald Trump. Trump is in the Hamptons to attend a pair of fundraisers before heading to his golf club in New Jersey for vacation.

    Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., greets people at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, after arriving via Air Force One with President Donald Trump. Trump is in the Hamptons to attend a pair of fundraisers before heading to his golf club in New Jersey for vacation. Associated Press

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., greets people at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, after arriving via Air Force One with President Donald Trump. Trump is in the Hamptons to attend a pair of fundraisers before heading to his golf club in New Jersey for vacation.

    Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., greets people at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, after arriving via Air Force One with President Donald Trump. Trump is in the Hamptons to attend a pair of fundraisers before heading to his golf club in New Jersey for vacation. Associated Press

  • President Donald Trump walks down the steps of Air Force One at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Trump is in the Hamptons to attend a pair of fundraisers before heading to his golf club in New Jersey for vacation.

    President Donald Trump walks down the steps of Air Force One at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Trump is in the Hamptons to attend a pair of fundraisers before heading to his golf club in New Jersey for vacation. Associated Press

 
By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/9/2019 12:02 PM

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- President Donald Trump is attending a pair of fundraisers Friday in the Hamptons amid increased scrutiny of the high-dollar donors helping to finance his reelection campaign.

Among them is Stephen Ross, the real estate developer whose Related Companies owns Equinox and SoulCycle , who is hosting one of the events. He is also the majority owner of the Miami Dolphins.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Trump is praising Ross as a "great friend" and "very successful guy," and is insisting the scrutiny will actually be positive. He says, "The controversy makes Steve Ross hotter."

Trump said he is expecting to raise between $11 million and $12 million Friday afternoon. He'll then be heading to New Jersey for summer vacation at his Bedminster golf course.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 