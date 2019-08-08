 

APOEL parts with coach Tramezzani after CL qualifier loss

 
Associated Press
 
 
NICOSIA, Cyprus -- Cypriot champion APOEL has parted ways with coach Paolo Tramezzani after losing the first leg of a Champions League qualifier.

APOEL said in a statement Thursday that Tramezzani's departure after a 10-month stint was mutually agreed.

The Italian's exit comes two days after APOEL's 2-1 home loss to Azerbaijani club Qarabag in the first leg of their Champions League third-round qualifier.

Tramezzani said he took full responsibility for the loss, amid heavy fan criticism over his coaching choices during the match. The second leg is played next Tuesday.

APOEL has averaged a new coach every six months in the last four years. APOEL spokesman Nektarios Petevinos said a new coach will be announced soon.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

