Lukaku in Milan to complete move from Man United to Inter

Soccer forward Romelu Lukaku waves at Inter Milan supporters from a window of the Italian Olympic Committee's headquarters, in Milan,Italy, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Manchester United forward Lukaku is on the verge of completing his move to Inter Milan on the final day of transfers in England. Associated Press

Soccer forward Romelu Lukaku gives his thumbs up as he salutes Inter Milan supporters from a window of the Italian Olympic Committee's headquarters, in Milan,Italy, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Manchester United forward Lukaku is on the verge of completing his move to Inter Milan on the final day of transfers in England. Associated Press

Inter Milan supporters wave as soccer forward Romelu Lukaku gives them a thumbs up sign from a window of the Italian Olympic Committee's headquarters, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Manchester United forward Lukaku is on the verge of completing his move to Inter Milan on the final day of transfers in England. Associated Press

Soccer forward Romelu Lukaku gives his thumbs up as he salutes Inter Milan supporters from a window of the Italian Olympic Committee's headquarters, in Milan,Italy, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Manchester United forward Lukaku is on the verge of completing his move to Inter Milan on the final day of transfers in England. Associated Press

LONDON -- Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku was in Italy on Thursday to complete his move to Inter Milan on the final day of the Premier League's transfer window.

Lukaku was having a medical at the Serie A club, which is coached by former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

The 26-year-old Lukaku was greeted by more than 200 fans when he arrived at Milan's Malpensa airport at 2 a.m. local time on Thursday morning.

They chanted his name and he smiled and high-fived several fans as he walked past.

Italian media reports Inter will pay United around 65 million euros ($73 million) plus 13 million ($15 million) in add-ons for the Belgium international.

Lukaku, who has been training this week with former club Anderlecht, scored 42 times in 96 matches for United after joining from Everton in 2017.

The transfer window shuts in England at 1600 GMT.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports