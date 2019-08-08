 

LAFC signs 19-year-old Uruguayan forward Brian RodrÃ­guez

 
Associated Press
Updated 8/8/2019 12:53 PM

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles FC has acquired 19-year-old Uruguayan forward Brian RodrÃ­guez.

RodrÃ­guez heads to MLS after scoring one goal in nine games for PeÃ±arol in Uruguay's top league. The forward is considered one of the top young talents in South America, and LAFC sold veteran forward Christian Ramirez to Houston to create the space to acquire him.

RodrÃ­guez will team up with Diego Rossi, his fellow Uruguayan and PeÃ±arol product. Rossi has scored 25 goals - including the first in team history - in 55 games since joining LAFC for its inaugural season.

LAFC and PeÃ±arol also announced an extensive partnership that includes an exchange of coaching, academy and player resources.

Powerhouse LAFC (16-3-4) has a 10-point lead atop the overall MLS standings.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

