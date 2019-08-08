 

AP source: Chiefs add CB Mo Claiborne on 1-year deal

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By DAVE SKRETTA
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/8/2019 1:24 PM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Morris Claiborne on a one-year deal to fortify their backfield.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not announced the deal.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Chiefs have been searching for help at cornerback all offseason, and that need became even more apparent when backup Keith Reaser suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Claiborne would give Kansas City some depth behind Bashaud Breeland, Charvarius Ward and Kendall Fuller.

That is, when he becomes eligible to play. Claiborne is suspended four games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, which means the earliest he could play is Week 5 against the Colts.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 