Officials exhume body of man found frozen in cave in 1970s
Updated 8/8/2019 12:45 PM
HAMBURG, Pa. -- Investigators in Pennsylvania have exhumed the body of an unidentified man who was found frozen in a cave along the Appalachian Trail about four decades ago.
Officials in Berks County say the man's dental records recently were matched to missing men from Florida and Illinois.
