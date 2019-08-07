 

5-4-3, take 2: Twins turn another triple play for PÃ©rez

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Minnesota Twins pitcher Martin Perez reaches for the ball after giving up a bases-loaded walk to Atlanta Braves' Johan Camargo in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Minneapolis.

    Minnesota Twins pitcher Martin Perez reaches for the ball after giving up a bases-loaded walk to Atlanta Braves' Johan Camargo in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/7/2019 2:02 PM

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have turned their second triple play with MartÃ­n PÃ©rez on the mound - in a span of less than three weeks.

With three runs already in for Atlanta in the third inning and the bases loaded on Wednesday afternoon, Tyler Flowers hit a sharp grounder straight to third baseman Miguel SanÃ³. He stepped on the base and threw the ball to second baseman Jonathan Schoop, whose relay to first baseman C.J. Cron was in plenty of time to beat Flowers. That kept the Braves from building on their 6-0 lead.

PÃ©rez was also pitching on July 22 against the New York Yankees when Edwin EncarnaciÃ³n grounded into a 5-4-3 triple play turned by Luis Arraez, Schoop and SanÃ³, who was playing first base in that game.

The major league record for most triple plays turned in one season is three, with the Chicago White Sox in 2016 the most recent of several teams to do so.

