Bengals, NFL Foundation donate $75,000 to Dayton
Updated 8/7/2019 4:20 PM
CINCINNATI -- The Bengals and NFL Foundation are donating $75,000 to help those directly affected by a shooting rampage in Dayton, Ohio that left 10 people dead.
The donation to The Dayton Foundation will go to a fund for the wounded and the families of those killed in the city's popular Oregon District early Sunday. The shooting occurred a few hours after 22 people were killed in a shooting in El Paso, Texas.
The Bengals made the hour-long drive to Dayton last month and held their first training camp practice there as part of the NFL's celebration of its 100th season. The league considers a game played in Dayton in 1920 as its first.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.