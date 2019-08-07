Trump administration to seek Britain trade deal after Brexit
Updated 8/7/2019 12:26 PM
WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration will pursue a free-trade agreement with Britain as soon as possible after Britain leaves the European Union.
Pompeo says the administration remains committed to respecting the British decision on Brexit however it "ultimately shakes out." He made his comments at a news conference with visiting British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on his first visit to Washington in that position.
Raab said new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government are "absolutely resolved" to leave the E.U. on Oct. 31 with or without a deal to soften the effects of Brexit.
Raab said Britain would work with the U.S. to forge a free-trade agreement as soon as possible after that date.
