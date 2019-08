The Latest: Russia denounces US freeze of Venezuelan assets

President Donald Trump speaks about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Washington. Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence listens as President Donald Trump speaks about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Washington. Associated Press

Opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela Juan Guaido speaks during a session in a main square in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The opposition-led congress held the session to try to keep pressure on the government of President Nicolás Maduro, who has defied U.S.-led efforts to oust him. Guaido said, as he often has in the past, that the government he calls a "dictatorship" is crumbling. Associated Press

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the closing ceremony of the Sao Paulo Forum at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, July 28, 2019. The Sao Paulo forum, held almost annually and hosted by Cuba last year, was founded as Latin American leftists sought to re-organize after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence follows President Donald Trump as he walks off after speaking about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Washington. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on relations between the United States and Venezuela (all times local):

5:35 a.m.

A senior Russian lawmaker has denounced the U.S. freeze of all Venezuelan government assets as a crude interference in the country's internal affairs.

Konstantin Kosachev is the head of the Russian upper house's international affairs committee and said Tuesday the Trump administration's action amounts to "international banditry." He added in remarks carried by the state RIA Novosti news agency that Washington's move represents an "open meddling into Venezuela's internal affairs."

The U.S. ban blocks American companies and individuals from doing business with President Nicolás Maduro's (nee-koh-LAHS' mah-DOO'-rohz) government and its top supporters. It's the first of its kind in the western hemisphere in more than three decades.

Russia has staunchly backed Maduro, while the U.S. and dozens of other nations have cast their support behind opposition leader Juan Guaidó (gwy-DOH') and recognized him as Venezuela's interim president.

The Maduro government has yet to respond.

1:05 a.m.

The Trump administration has frozen all Venezuelan government assets in a dramatic escalation of tensions with Nicolás Maduro.

The ban places Maduro's socialist administration alongside a short list of adversaries from Cuba, North Korea, Syria and Iran that have been targeted by such aggressive U.S. actions.

The ban blocks American companies and individuals from doing business with Maduro's government and its top supporters. It came Monday night as an executive order from President Donald Trump and takes effect immediately.

Trump's order spares Venezuela's still sizable private sector. Yet it represents the most sweeping U.S. action to remove Maduro since the Trump administration recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's rightful leader in January.

The order also exposes foreign entities doing business with the Maduro government to U.S. retaliation.

The Maduro government has yet to respond.