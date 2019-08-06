Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood wins the Democratic nomination for governor, defeating 7 lesser-known candidates
Updated 8/6/2019 9:13 PM
JACKSON, Miss. -- Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood wins the Democratic nomination for governor, defeating 7 lesser-known candidates .
