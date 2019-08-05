 

ASU football returns to training camp after renovations

 
Associated Press
Updated 8/5/2019 1:02 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona State University football players are returning to a newly renovated training camp, restoring a beloved football tradition.

The Arizona Republic reported Monday that the Sun Devils had to cancel training camp last year at their usual facility near the mountain town of Payson after wet conditions delayed the installation of an artificial grass football field.

The field, part of more $1 million in renovations, was completed in April at Tonto Creek Camp, which was formerly named Camp Tontozona.

Former coach Frank Kush ordered the creation of the football field at the camp in the late 1950s so the team could train away from the desert heat in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe.

The Sun Devils will be at the 36-acre (14.5 hectare) facility for five days starting Tuesday.

