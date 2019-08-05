 

Trump claims he wants 'strong background checks' on guns

  • President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he and first lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, as they return from Bedminster, N.J.

    President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he and first lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, as they return from Bedminster, N.J. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted8/5/2019 7:00 AM

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says Washington "must come together" in the wake of two mass shootings this weekend to "get strong background checks" for gun users. But he is providing no details on what sort of legislation he would support.

Trump, who will make remarks later Monday, tweeted about the weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio that left 29 dead and dozens wounded. He said: "We can never forget them, and those many who came before them."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Democrat-led House has passed a gun control bill that includes fixes to the nation's firearm background check system, but it has languished in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Trump suggested Monday that a background check bill could be paired with his long-sought effort to toughen the nation's immigration system. But he didn't say how.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 