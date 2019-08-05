 

Major German union urges members to join climate protests

    In this photo taken on Friday, July 26, 2019, Greta Thunberg stands next to Swedish parliament in Stockholm. Thunberg, the Swedish teenager whose social media-savvy brand of eco-activism has inspired tens of thousands of students in Europe to skip classes and protest for faster action against climate change, said Monday, July 29, 2019 that she plans to take her message to America the old-fashioned way: by boat. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/5/2019 12:00 PM

BERLIN -- One of Germany's largest unions is calling on its members to join the weekly "Fridays for Future" protests calling for action on climate change.

Verdi head Frank Bsirske told the WAZ newspaper on Monday he was calling on the union's 2 million members to start taking part in the climate protests, which have attracted thousands weekly in cities across Europe and elsewhere in the world.

Bsirske says "it's about showing the flag - we need a much more consistent approach to climate change policy."

Thousands of young protesters have skipped school on Fridays to join the protests inspired by Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Bsirske says he's not calling for union members to skip work but to join in after their shifts are done.

For more Associated Press stories about climate change, go to https://www.apnews.com/Climate

