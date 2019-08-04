Cubs' Contreras on injured list with hamstring strain

 

  Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras rounds first on a single during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in St. Louis. Contreras was tagged out at second trying to stretch the single into a double.

    Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras rounds first on a single during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in St. Louis. Contreras was tagged out at second trying to stretch the single into a double. Associated Press

 
CHICAGO -- Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras has gone on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

Contreras was hurt Saturday against Milwaukee while running to first on a fly ball. He limped off the field and sobbed in the dugout.

He is scheduled for an MRI on Monday.

"Once we know tomorrow exactly the extent of this - good or bad - we'll try to make our determination after that," Chicago manager Joe Maddon said Sunday.

The 27-year-old Contreras is batting .275 with 19 homers and 57 RBIs in 87 games this season.

Chicago recalled catcher Taylor Davis from Triple-A Iowa.

