Cubs' Contreras on injured list with hamstring strain
Updated 8/4/2019 12:35 PM
CHICAGO -- Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras has gone on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.
Contreras was hurt Saturday against Milwaukee while running to first on a fly ball. He limped off the field and sobbed in the dugout.
He is scheduled for an MRI on Monday.
"Once we know tomorrow exactly the extent of this - good or bad - we'll try to make our determination after that," Chicago manager Joe Maddon said Sunday.
The 27-year-old Contreras is batting .275 with 19 homers and 57 RBIs in 87 games this season.
Chicago recalled catcher Taylor Davis from Triple-A Iowa.
