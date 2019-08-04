WVU's Martin suspended indefinitely, will miss overseas trip
Updated 8/4/2019 2:40 PM
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia guard Tynice Martin has been suspended indefinitely for an undisclosed violation of team rules.
The school announced Martin's suspension in a news release Saturday without elaborating.
Martin was named to the all-Big 12 first team as a junior last season after averaging 18 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
She will miss the Mountaineers' exhibition trip to Italy and Greece. The team departed Sunday.
