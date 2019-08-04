 

WVU's Martin suspended indefinitely, will miss overseas trip

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/4/2019 2:40 PM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia guard Tynice Martin has been suspended indefinitely for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

The school announced Martin's suspension in a news release Saturday without elaborating.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Martin was named to the all-Big 12 first team as a junior last season after averaging 18 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

She will miss the Mountaineers' exhibition trip to Italy and Greece. The team departed Sunday.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 