Bieber pitches Indians past Angels 6-2

Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez, left, and starter Shane Bieber celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Associated Press

CLEVELAND -- Shane Bieber became the first pitcher this season to throw three complete games, leading the Cleveland Indians over the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Bieber (11-4) allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked none. Bieber, the All-Star Game MVP, is 9-2 in his last 15 starts.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Cleveland is 37-15 since June 4, the best record in the major leagues in that span. After trailing by as many as 11Â½ games in early June, the Indians started Sunday three games back of AL Central-leading Minnesota.

Jason Kipnis, Francisco Lindor and rookie Oscar Mercado homered off Jaime Barria (4-5), who gave up three runs in 3 2/3 innings. Barria is 2-4 with a 10.13 ERA on the road.

Kole Calhoun homered and Albert Pujols had an RBI single for Los Angeles, which lost its fourth straight.

RAYS 7, MARLINS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Yonny Chirinos allowed one run in five innings before leaving with a hand injury, and Tampa Bay matched its longest winning streak this season at six games.

Chirinos (9-5) gave up two hits but was pulled after 63 pitches due to right middle finger inflammation. Diego Castillo, Colin Poche and Andrew Kittredge finished a six-hitter.

Mike Brosseau and Jesus Aguilar homered for the Rays, who also won six in a row from May 25-30.

Brian Anderson connected for the Marlins, who have lost four of five. Caleb Smith (7-5) gave up three runs - one earned - six hits and in five innings.

WHITE SOX 10, PHILLIES 5

PHILADELPHIA -- Leury Garcia hit a grand slam and Eloy JimÃ©nez added a three-run shot, powering the White Sox to the victory.

The Phillies are still in the NL wild-card hunt but lost two of three at home to the below-.500 White Sox. Not even appearances by Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Pedro Martinez and the rest of the 2009 NL champions could inspire the Phillies and they trailed all the way against Reynaldo Lopez (6-9) and three relievers.

Tim Anderson also homered for Chicago, and Ryan Goins had two hits and scored twice.

Philadelphia left-hander Drew Smyly (2-6) permitted five runs in five innings.

ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 5

BALTIMORE -- Trey Mancini drove in two runs and Baltimore took advantage of a wild major league debut by Toronto reliever Yennsy Diaz.

Mancini has 15 RBIs in 13 games against Toronto this season.

The Orioles won a mistake-prone game with wild pitches, misplayed balls, costly walks and baserunning errors.

Tom Eshelman (1-2) earned his first major league win after allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings. Shawn Armstrong picked up his fourth save.

Rookies Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio homered for Toronto, and Randal Grichuk tied a career high with four hits. Sean Reid-Foley (1-2) allowed four runs, one earned, and four hits in four innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports