 

Man who live streamed sexual abuse of child gets 33 years

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/3/2019 8:17 AM

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. -- A southern Illinois man who pleaded guilty to live streaming on the internet his sexual abuse of a child has been sentenced to more than 33 years in federal prison.

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced this week's sentencing in federal court of 42-year-old Travis J. Varble of Alton.

Varble's was charged after law enforcement officials in Auburn, Alabama, discovered a recorded video that contained child pornography and found evidence that the sexual abuse occurred in southern Illinois. Ultimately, Vrable was identified as the man in the video and authorities determined that the victim was a child he was caring for.

At the time Varble was identified, he was in prison after being convicted and sentenced in Madison County for sexually abusing the same child.

