Illinois lawmakers seek more funds for affordable housing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Two Democratic Illinois lawmakers say more money is needed to address the need for more affordable, permanent and stable homes in the state.

In June, Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved $200 million to fund Illinois' affordable housing program through the state's first capital plan in 10 years.

Sen. Mattie Hunter and Rep. Delia Ramirez tell the State Journal-Register that the money will make a "significant difference," but that it would take $1 billion more to address Illinois' infrastructure concerns.

Illinois Housing Council officials say more investment in permanent, supportive housing is needed to assist the "most vulnerable" renters, such as people with disabilities, veterans and homeless people.

Ramirez says she hopes to propose legislation in January that would create a task force to examine housing needs across Illinois.

