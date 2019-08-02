Pro Football Hall of Fame to expand inductees class for 2020

CANTON, Ohio -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame will expand the number of potential inductees to 20 in 2020 as part of the NFL's celebration of its 100th season.

Calling it a centennial class, hall president David Baker said Friday five modern-day players, 10 seniors, three contributors and two coaches could be elected next year. The modern-day group would be decided by the 48 selection committee voters, as always, on the day before the Super Bowl in February.

The other 15 would be voted on as one bloc, not individually, by the selection committee. They would be chosen by a 25-member committee that will include Hall of Famers, historians and current voters.

Part of the 2020 class would be inducted in early August. The others would be enshrined about Sept. 21, 2020, the date that marks 100 years from the original NFL game.

