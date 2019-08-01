Realmuto, Arrieta lead Phillies to 10-2 win over Giants

Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, right, celebrates the win with Maikel Franco, left, following the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Philadelphia. Phillies won 10-2. Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA -- J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer and fell a triple shy of the cycle, Cesar Hernandez and Roman Quinn also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 10-2 Thursday.

Jake Arrieta pitched two-hit ball into the fifth but was pulled after 71 pitches because of a bone spur in his right elbow. He allowed two runs - one earned - and four hits, striking out five in four-plus innings. Jose Alvarez (2-2) and three relievers tossed five scoreless innings.

Giants starter Dereck Rodriguez (4-6) gave up seven runs - four earned - and eight hits in three innings.

The Phillies (57-51) and Nationals are tied for the top spot in the NL wild-card standings. Both teams will be tied with the loser of the Cubs-Cardinals game later Thursday night.

Brandon Belt and Mike Yastrzemski had RBI singles for the Giants, who climbed into the wild-card race with a 19-6 record in July.

MARLINS 5, TWINS 4, 12 INNINGS

MIAMI -- Newly acquired Minnesota reliever Sam Dyson blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning, then Harold Ramirez hit a leadoff homer in the 12th to make Miami a winner.

Dyson, acquired from San Francisco on Wednesday, faced four batters and didn't retire any of them, allowing two walks and two hits before being pulled.

The Marlins tied it with three runs, and Ramirez homered in the 12th, connecting off Cody Stashak (0-1) to avert a three-game sweep. Ramirez also doubled home a run in the second.

Max Kepler led off the game with his 30th homer and Byron Buxton drove in two runs with his 30th double for the Twins.

Jeff Brigham (1-0) earned his first career victory with two perfect innings.

METS 4, WHITE SOX 0

CHICAGO -- Zack Wheeler tossed seven innings of four-hit ball, Robinson CanÃ³ drove in two runs with a homer and double and New York beat Chicago for its seventh straight win.

Wilson Ramos also drove in a run as the Mets completed a three-game sweep of the White Sox and won their 13th of 17 overall.

Chicago has dropped eight of nine and is 4-16 since the All-Star break.

Wheeler (8-6) struck out seven and walked none in his second start after a 2Â½-week stint on injured list with shoulder fatigue. Luis AvilÃ¡n and Jeurys Familia completed the four-hitter.

Rookie Dylan Cease (1-4) allowed four runs, three earned, in seven innings in his fifth and longest start since joining Chicago's rotation.

ATHLETICS 5, BREWERS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Matt Chapman hit a two-run home run off struggling closer Josh Hader (1-5) in the eighth and Oakland beat Milwaukee.

Chad Pinder also went deep and Mark Canha added three hits to help the A's win their fourth in five games.

Christian Yelich doubled to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 19 games for Milwaukee. Mike Moustakas added two hits, and Trent Grisham had a sacrifice fly in his major league debut with the Brewers.

Blake Treinen (6-3) retired three batters to win, and Liam Hendriks pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

