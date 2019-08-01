Cardinals beat Cubs 8-0, move into 1st place in NL Central

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Wieters, right, and Adam Wainwright celebrate following the team's 8-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in St. Louis. Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Wieters (32) is congratulated by Yairo Munoz after hitting a three-run home run, while Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, right, stands at right during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in St. Louis. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in St. Louis. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant throws out St. Louis Cardinals' Jose Martinez at first to end the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in St. Louis. Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in St. Louis. Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Wieters hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in St. Louis. Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Jack Flaherty struck out nine in seven strong innings and Matt Wieters hit a three-run homer as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0 Thursday in a matchup of NL Central leaders.

The Cardinals won two games in the three-game set and claimed first in the division, a game ahead of Chicago. The Cubs have lost four of six overall and 11 of their last 16 on the road.

Flaherty (5-6) allowed just one hit and walked two in recording his first win since May 14, a span of 79 days and 12 starts. The right-hander held the Cubs without a hit until newcomer Nicholas Castellanos singled to right with two out in the sixth. Flaherty retired 13 straight batters from the first to fifth innings.

Wieters capped off a four-run, sixth-inning outburst with a three-run homer off Derek Holland to give the Cardinals a 6-0 lead.

Jose Martinez, Kolten Wong and Yairo Muniz had RBI singles for the Cardinals, who are coming off a 16-9 record in July.

Jon Lester (9-7) gave up five earned runs on nine hits over five-plus innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Wong and Paul DeJong had three hits apiece.

The home team has won 11 of 12 games between the teams this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Marcell Ozuna, playing at Triple-A Memphis this week, is likely to join the Cardinals in Oakland on Saturday. He has been out with two broken fingers, suffered in late June. C Yadi Molina, out since July 11 with a right thumb strain, will begin a rehab stint in Memphis on Friday. He is still at least a week away from joining the Cardinals, according to manager Mike Shildt.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Jose Quintana (8-7, 4.47 ERA) faces off against Milwaukee RHP Zach Davies (8-4, 3.56 ERA) on Friday afternoon as the Cubs open up a three-game series at Wrigley Field. Quintana is 6-4 with a 2.80 ERA in 14 liftetime starts agains the Brewers.

Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (10-5, 3.88 ERA) squares off Saturday against Oakland's Mike Fiers (9-3, 3.54 ERA) in the first of a two-game set in Oakland following a rare Friday night off. Hudson allowed three home runs in his last outing - a 6-2 loss to Houston on Sunday.

