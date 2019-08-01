Man in Germany fatally stabbed with 'sword-like object'
BERLIN -- German police say a man has been fatally stabbed on a street in Stuttgart with a "sword-like object."
Police and prosecutors said Thursday that a 28-year-old Syrian man who apparently had shared an apartment until recently with the 36-year-old victim was arrested.
There was no immediate word on a possible motive for the stabbing Wednesday evening, which followed an argument between the two men. The perpetrator initially fled on a bicycle.
