 

Several small bomb blasts have been reported in Bangkok, and Thailand's prime minister has ordered an investigation

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/1/2019 10:50 PM

BANGKOK -- Several small bomb blasts have been reported in Bangkok, and Thailand's prime minister has ordered an investigation.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 