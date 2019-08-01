Several small bomb blasts have been reported in Bangkok, and Thailand's prime minister has ordered an investigation
Updated 8/1/2019 10:50 PM
BANGKOK -- Several small bomb blasts have been reported in Bangkok, and Thailand's prime minister has ordered an investigation.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.