Panthers LB Kuechly leaves practice with undisclosed injury

Carolina Panthers linebackers Luke Kuechly, left, and Jared Norris, laugh at teammate Greg Van Roten as he arrives at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The Panthers will hold their first practice of NFL football training camp on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP) Associated Press

Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (22) runs as Shaq Green-Thompson (54) and Luke Kuechly pursue during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Monday, July 29, 2019. Associated Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was held out of the second half of practice after getting tangled up in a pile during a 9-on-7 play.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera declined Wednesday to specify the nature of the injury, saying trainers were purposely being "overly cautious" with the six-time Pro Bowler.

Kuechly ended up on the ground on the play but it was difficult to determine what happened.

He stood alongside head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion with his helmet on afterward and asked to return to practice. Trainers refused to let him.

When asked to discuss the specific nature of the injury, Rivera said "I can't, because I don't know. I haven't talked to anybody other than (knowing) he got caught up in a pile up."

Kuechly has suffered three concussions during his seven-year NFL career.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL