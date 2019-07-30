NFL

Julio Jones to skip Falcons' preseason schedule again

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
By CHARLES ODUM
Associated Press
 
 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- For the second straight year, Julio Jones will sit out the Atlanta Falcons' full preseason schedule.

Jones says he'll be coaching the team's younger wide receivers in Thursday night's Hall of Fame game against the Denver Broncos in Canton, Ohio.

Jones' agent and the Falcons continue to negotiate a contract extension. Jones says his preseason plan has nothing to do with those talks.

Jones has been working his way back from a foot injury in training camp. He said Tuesday that practice reps will be all he needs to prepare for the regular season.

After missing the preseason schedule last year, Jones led the NFL with 1,677 yards receiving. He joins receivers Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley and tight end Austin Hooper as quarterback Matt Ryan's top targets.

