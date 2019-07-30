Julio Jones to skip Falcons' preseason schedule again

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones speaks to reporters after an NFL training camp football practice Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Flowery Branch, Ga. Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs after a catch during their NFL training camp football practice Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Flowery Branch, Ga. Associated Press

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- For the second straight year, Julio Jones will sit out the Atlanta Falcons' full preseason schedule.

Jones says he'll be coaching the team's younger wide receivers in Thursday night's Hall of Fame game against the Denver Broncos in Canton, Ohio.

Jones' agent and the Falcons continue to negotiate a contract extension. Jones says his preseason plan has nothing to do with those talks.

Jones has been working his way back from a foot injury in training camp. He said Tuesday that practice reps will be all he needs to prepare for the regular season.

After missing the preseason schedule last year, Jones led the NFL with 1,677 yards receiving. He joins receivers Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley and tight end Austin Hooper as quarterback Matt Ryan's top targets.

