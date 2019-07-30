NFL

Luck to miss next 2 practices, Colts preseason opener

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Sunday, July 28, 2019.

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Sunday, July 28, 2019. Associated Press

 
By MICAHEL MAROT
Associated Press
 
 

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Andrew Luck did not participate in the Indianapolis Colts' practice Tuesday and will miss at least two more workouts because of a strained left calf.

He also has been ruled out of the Colts' preseason opener, Aug. 8 at Buffalo.

Luck was already on a limited workout schedule at training camp. But the 29-year-old quarterback says instead of progressing, he feels like he's taking a step backward.

The injury prevented Luck from participating in the team's offseason workouts. When the Colts reported to training camp last week, Luck was limited to individual work and 7-on-7 drills.

