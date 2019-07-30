Ducks, stuck, loose: Police rescue 3 ducklings from grate

NEW YORK -- A mother duck and her nine babies were crossing a New York City street when three ducklings fell through a storm grate and had to be retrieved by police.

The news site Gothamist reports that the rescue happened Sunday in the bustling Brooklyn neighborhood of Park Slope.

Witness Lynn Harris says the mother duck was apparently spooked by a dog. That's when three of her little ones dropped through the grate outside of NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

A crowd including animal rescuer Sean Casey gathered to help. The police SWAT team opened the grate - but then dropped it into the hole.

A nurse peeked into the grate and shouted, "They're alive!" The ducks were then taken to a shelter and examined by a vet.