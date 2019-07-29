Kamala Harris releases new details of health care plan

In this July 24, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., currently one of the two leading black candidates in the contest, speaks during a candidates forum at the 110th NAACP National Convention in Detroit. Democrats will be watching the 2020 presidential campaign to see if they can match the potent multiracial coalition Barack Obama put together in his two presidential election wins. The big question is whether young black voters will turn out without the energizing presence of Obama on the top of the ticket. There is likely to be a similar coalition, but the big question is whether it will have the intensity and numbers of the Obama elections. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- California Sen. Kamala (KAH'-mah-lah) Harris is filling in the details of how she would move 330 million Americans onto a single government health insurance system, her fullest statements to date on an issue on which she has sometimes had to clarify her views.

Harris is a supporter of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' "Medicare for All" legislation but still envisions a role for the private system - just as long as it takes its lead from the government. Medicare for All would replace the Affordable Care Act with a single-payer health plan for all Americans.

And Harris says as president she'd make a slower transition period between current policy and the ultimate goal of a single-payer system, giving 10 years instead of four for a full transition.