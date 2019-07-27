Pro Sports

LAFC scores 4 goals in 12 minutes, beats Atlanta United 4-3

 
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES -- Diego Rossi and Carlos Vela scored two of Los Angeles FC's four goals during a 12-minute stretch in a 4-3 victory over Atlanta United on Friday night.

Los Angeles (15-3-4) trailed in the second minute, but started its scoring surge in the 33rd on Adama Diomand's fourth goal in four games. Rossi's 12th goal of the season came five minutes later, and Vela scored on a penalty kick for his league-leading 22th. Eduard Atuesta gave LAFC a 4-1 lead in the 45th.

Mohammed Adams, who was selected No. 10 overall in 2018 SuperDraft, opened the scoring in his first start for Atlanta (11-9-3) by curling home a loose ball in front of the net. Josef MartÃ­nez capped the first-half scoring with his 17th goal to pull Atlanta to 4-2 in stoppage time.

United scored six minutes into the second half on Eddie Segura's own goal. MartÃ­nez had good goal-scoring opportunities in the 62nd and 66th.

