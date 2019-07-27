Trump's 'maximum pressure' campaign on Iran faces key test
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran is at a crossroads.
His administration is trying to decide whether to risk stoking tensions even more by ending one of the last remaining components of the 2015 nuclear deal.
The administration faces a Thursday deadline to decide whether to extend or cancel sanctions waivers to foreign companies working on Iran's civilian nuclear program as permitted under the deal.
Ending the waivers is a move favored by Trump's allies in Congress who endorse a tough approach to Iran. But it also would escalate tensions with Iran and with some European allies.
Two officials say a divided administration is likely to keep the waivers afloat with temporary extensions. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.