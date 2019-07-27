The Latest: Police arrest hundreds at Moscow vote protest

-
A detained protester looks out of a police bus window prior to an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police have established a heavy presence at the Moscow mayor's office ahead of an expected protest rally and several opposition figures have been detained.
Associated Press
-
Police officers detain a man prior to an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police have established a heavy presence at the Moscow mayor's office ahead of an expected protest rally and several opposition figures have been detained.
Associated Press
-
Police officers detain a man prior to an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police have established a heavy presence at the Moscow mayor's office ahead of an expected protest rally and several opposition figures have been detained.
Associated Press
-
Police officers detain an opposition candidate and lawyer at the Foundation for Fighting Corruption Lyubov Sobol prior to an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. OVD-Info, an organization that monitors political arrests, said about 50 people had been detained by 1:30 p.m. Saturday (1030 GMT), a half-hour before the protest against the exclusion of opposition figures from the ballot for city council elections was to start.
Associated Press
-
Police officers detain a man prior to an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Russian policemen prepare to block a street prior to an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police have established a heavy presence at the Moscow mayor's office ahead of an expected protest rally and several opposition figures have been detained.
Associated Press
-
Russian policemen prepare to block a street prior to an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police have established a heavy presence at the Moscow mayor's office ahead of an expected protest rally and several opposition figures have been detained.(Pavel Golovkin)
Associated Press
-
A detained protester looks out of a police bus window prior to an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police have established a heavy presence at the Moscow mayor's office ahead of an expected protest rally and several opposition figures have been detained.
Associated Press
-
Russian policemen prepare to block a street prior to an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police have established a heavy presence at the Moscow mayor's office ahead of an expected protest rally and several opposition figures have been detained.(Pavel Golovkin)
Associated Press
-
Russian policemen prepare to block a street prior to an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police have established a heavy presence at the Moscow mayor's office ahead of an expected protest rally and several opposition figures have been detained. (Pavel Golovkin)
Associated Press
-
Rosguardia (National Guard) soldiers block a street prior to an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police have established a heavy presence at the Moscow mayor's office ahead of an expected protest rally and several opposition figures have been detained.
Associated Press
-
Police officers detain a man prior to an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. OVD-Info, an organization that monitors political arrests, said about 50 people had been detained by 1:30 p.m. Saturday (1030 GMT), a half-hour before the protest against the exclusion of opposition figures from the ballot for city council elections was to start.
Associated Press
-
Police officers detain a woman prior to an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. OVD-Info, an organization that monitors political arrests, said about 50 people had been detained by 1:30 p.m. Saturday (1030 GMT), a half-hour before the protest against the exclusion of opposition figures from the ballot for city council elections was to start.
Associated Press
-
Police officers detain an opposition candidate and lawyer at the Foundation for Fighting Corruption Lyubov Sobol prior to an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. OVD-Info, an organization that monitors political arrests, said about 50 people had been detained by 1:30 p.m. Saturday (1030 GMT), a half-hour before the protest against the exclusion of opposition figures from the ballot for city council elections was to start.
Associated Press
-
Police officers detain an opposition candidate and lawyer at the Foundation for Fighting Corruption Lyubov Sobol prior to an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. OVD-Info, an organization that monitors political arrests, said about 50 people had been detained by 1:30 p.m. Saturday (1030 GMT), a half-hour before the protest against the exclusion of opposition figures from the ballot for city council elections was to start.
Associated Press
-
Police officers detain an opposition candidate and lawyer at the Foundation for Fighting Corruption Lyubov Sobol prior to an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. OVD-Info, an organization that monitors political arrests, said about 50 people had been detained by 1:30 p.m. Saturday (1030 GMT), a half-hour before the protest against the exclusion of opposition figures from the ballot for city council elections was to start.
Associated Press
-
Police block a street prior to an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police have begun arresting people outside the Moscow mayor's office ahead of a planned protest. OVD-Info, an organization that monitors political arrests, said about 50 people had been detained by 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a half-hour before the protest against the exclusion of opposition figures from the ballot for city council elections was to start.
Associated Press
-
Opposition candidate and lawyer at the Foundation for Fighting Corruption, Lyubov Sobol takes a taxi as she leaves the Russian Investigative Committee after been summoned for questioning, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 26, 2019. The Russian Investigative Committee said it has launched an inquiry into efforts to hamper electoral process following numerous protest rallies. The activists are currently treated as witnesses.
Associated Press
-
Russian opposition candidate Dmitry Gudkov gestures while speaking to the media as he arrives to the Russian Investigative Committee for questioning, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 26, 2019. The Russian Investigative Committee said it has launched an inquiry into efforts to hamper electoral process following numerous protest rallies. The activists are currently treated as witnesses.
Associated Press
MOSCOW -- The Latest on the opposition protest in Moscow (all times local):
3:45 p.m.
Russian police are wrestling with demonstrators and have arrested hundreds in central Moscow during a protest demanding that opposition candidates be allowed to run for the Moscow city council.
The dispute comes as the Kremlin is struggling with how to deal with strongly opposing views in its sprawling capital of 12.6 million people.
OVD-Info, an organization that monitors political arrests, said 317 people had been detained an hour after the protest started. The Moscow city police department said 295, according to state news agency Tass.
The demonstration continued into the afternoon as lines of helmeted riot police tried to push back protesters, some of whom resisted. Demonstrators shouted slogans including "Russia will be free."
The crowd appeared to number several thousand.
___
12:45 p.m.
Russian police on Saturday began arresting people outside the Moscow mayor's office ahead of an election protest demanding that opposition candidates be allowed to run for the Moscow city council.
The dispute comes as the Kremlin is struggling with how to deal with strongly opposing views in its sprawling capital of 12.6 million people.
OVD-Info, an organization that monitors political arrests, said at least 26 people had been detained by police a half-hour before the protest against the exclusion of opposition candidates from September's ballot was to start. There was no immediate information on what charges the detainees might face.
Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition figure, called for the protest and was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail for doing so.